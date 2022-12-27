Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 7:59PM MST until December 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of snow mixed with rain at low elevations and
in valleys. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches,
except 4 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Bear River Range-Blackfoot
Mountains- Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.