Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 7:59PM MST until December 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Periods of snow continuing. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55
mph early this evening dissipating to 25 to 35 mph after
sunset.
* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness-Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Sun
Valley Region- Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-Wood River
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.