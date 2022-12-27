Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 11:12PM MST until December 28 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, locally higher amounts in the foothills and north of
Jackson Airport. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.