Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 11:12PM MST until December 28 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, locally higher amounts in the foothills and north of
Jackson Airport. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

