Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 4:03AM MST until December 28 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Brief rain is possible
Tuesday in some locations, before changing back to all snow
Tuesday evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,
locally higher amounts in the foothills and north of Jackson
Airport. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 6 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.