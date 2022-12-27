Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 4:03AM MST until December 28 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Brief rain is possible

Tuesday in some locations, before changing back to all snow

Tuesday evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches,

locally higher amounts in the foothills and north of Jackson

Airport. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 6 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The

hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

