Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 12:59PM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions
will impact the morning and evening commute. This will affect
Togwotee and Teton Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may continue for another day or more
after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second
round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.