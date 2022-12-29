Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 12:59PM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln
County.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions
will impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may continue for another day or more
after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second
round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
