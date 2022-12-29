Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 12:59PM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln

County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions

will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may continue for another day or more

after the aforementioned period; however, confidence in a second

round of snow is lower. Stay tuned for updates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.