Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:30AM MST until December 30 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with higher
amounts above 9000 feet.

* WHERE…Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper
Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

