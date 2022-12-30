Special Weather Statement issued December 30 at 2:15PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of light to occasionally moderate snow. Up to 3

inches of snow possible.

* WHERE…Green River Basin and Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Friday evening through Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow could impact travel at times. Allow

extra time to reach your destination, and allow extra room

between your car, and the car ahead of you.