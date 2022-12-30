Special Weather Statement issued December 30 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A large area of light to moderate snow is spreading northeast this
evening across the Snake Plain, Magic Valley and central
mountains. We are currently seeing slick roads developing in many
areas. Snow amounts will vary, with up 2 to 3 inches common,
except along the 84/86 corridor from Burley to near Idaho Falls.
Stronger downslope winds will limit snow accumulations to less
than an inch…and it most instances just trace amounts. Gusty
winds may produce limited blowing and drifting conditions in some
spots. This area of snow will continue to shift northeast
overnight, with lingering light rain and snow behind it.