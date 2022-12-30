Special Weather Statement issued December 30 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A large area of light to moderate snow is spreading northeast this evening across the Snake Plain, Magic Valley and central mountains. We are currently seeing slick roads developing in many areas. Snow amounts will vary, with up 2 to 3 inches common, except along the 84/86 corridor from Burley to near Idaho Falls. Stronger downslope winds will limit snow accumulations to less than an inch…and it most instances just trace amounts. Gusty winds may produce limited blowing and drifting conditions in some spots. This area of snow will continue to shift northeast overnight, with lingering light rain and snow behind it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.