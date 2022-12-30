Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 10:46AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL. Light to
moderate, mixed precipitation below 6000 feet MSL. Total snow
accumulations above 6000 feet 8 to 15 inches with 2 to 5
inches below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may
produce blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Mountains south of Burley.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult to impossible at times
across mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning and evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.