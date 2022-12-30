Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 10:46AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL. Light to

moderate, mixed precipitation below 6000 feet MSL. Total snow

accumulations above 6000 feet 10 to 20 inches with 6 to 10

inches below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may

produce blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at

times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and

evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.