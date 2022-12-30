Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 10:46AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL. Light to
moderate, mixed precipitation below 6000 feet MSL. Total snow
accumulations above 6000 feet 10 to 20 inches with 6 to 10
inches below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may
produce blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at
times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and
evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.