Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 10:54AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches, with locally higher amounts up to 16 inches over the

higher peaks of the Tetons and Gros Ventres. 5 to 10 inches

expected toward Togwotee Pass. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph

Friday, increasing to gusts up to 45 mph tonight.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will impact the evening commute. This will affect

Togwotee, Teton, and Salt River Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Snow may

continue for another day or more after the aforementioned

period. Stay tuned for updates.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.