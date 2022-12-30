Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 10:54AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, with locally higher amounts up to 16 inches over the
higher peaks of the Tetons and Gros Ventres. 5 to 10 inches
expected toward Togwotee Pass. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph
Friday, increasing to gusts up to 45 mph tonight.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. This will affect
Togwotee, Teton, and Salt River Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Snow may
continue for another day or more after the aforementioned
period. Stay tuned for updates.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.