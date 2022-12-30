Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 12:58AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 8 to 16 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches
over the higher peaks of the Tetons and Gros Ventres. 5 to 10
inches expected toward Togwotee Pass. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph Friday, increasing to gusts up to 45 mph tonight.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions
will impact the morning and evening commutes. This will affect
Togwotee, Teton and Salt River Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.