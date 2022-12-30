Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 12:58AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 16 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches

over the higher peaks of the Tetons and Gros Ventres. 5 to 10

inches expected toward Togwotee Pass. Winds gusting as high as

30 mph Friday, increasing to gusts up to 45 mph tonight.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions

will impact the morning and evening commutes. This will affect

Togwotee, Teton and Salt River Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please

monitor the Bridger- Teton Avalanche Center at

bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel

into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.