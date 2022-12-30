Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 1:40PM MST until January 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 15 to 25

inches with locally higher totals approaching 3 feet above 7500

feet MSL. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration

Summit.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.