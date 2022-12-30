Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 1:40PM MST until January 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6500 feet MSL

and moderate to heavy snow above 6500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches below 6500 feet and 12 to 24

inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not

limited to Conner Summit, City of Rocks NR, Albion, and Almo.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.