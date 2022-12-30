Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 1:40PM MST until January 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6500 feet MSL
and moderate to heavy snow above 6500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 9 inches below 6500 feet and 12 to 24
inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Malad Summit, Border Summit, Geneva Summit, Emigration
Summit, Holbrook Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit,
Pine Creek Pass, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,
Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and
Victor.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.