Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 2:45PM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 15
inches over mountain passes, with locally higher amounts over
the higher peaks of the Tetons and Gros Ventres. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact any commutes in the area.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.