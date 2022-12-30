Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 2:45PM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 15

inches over mountain passes, with locally higher amounts over

the higher peaks of the Tetons and Gros Ventres. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact any commutes in the area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please

monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel

into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.