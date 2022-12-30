Winter Storm Warning issued December 30 at 3:29AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL. Light to

moderate, mixed precipitation below 6000 feet MSL. Total snow

accumulations above 6000 feet 8 to 15 inches with 2 to 5 inches

below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may produce

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Mountains south of Burley.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult to impossible at times

across mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact

the morning and evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.