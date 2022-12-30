Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 10:46AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL.
Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6000 feet. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with 3 to
6 inches possible below 6000 feet.
* WHERE…Eastern mountains from Wayan north through Pine Creek
Pass.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.