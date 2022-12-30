Skip to Content
Updated today at 6:12 PM
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 10:46AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL.
Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6000 feet. Total
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with 2 to
5 inches possible below 6000 feet.

* WHERE…Southern mountains from Malta east through Montpelier.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

