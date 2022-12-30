Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 10:54AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Total additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Locally higher amounts of 6 to 10 inches will fall over

southwestern portions of Yellowstone National Park. Winds

gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may continue for another day or more

after the aforementioned period. Stay tuned for updates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.