Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 10:54AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Accumulations of 6 to 8 inches expected near Bondurant and
Hoback Junction. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph today over
South Lincoln County, increasing to 45 mph tonight.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln
County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry
conditions will impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may continue for another day or more
after the aforementioned period. Stay tuned for updates.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.