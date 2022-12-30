Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 10:54AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Accumulations of 6 to 8 inches expected near Bondurant and

Hoback Junction. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph today over

South Lincoln County, increasing to 45 mph tonight.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln

County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry

conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may continue for another day or more

after the aforementioned period. Stay tuned for updates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.