Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 10:54AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The wintry conditions will

impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may continue for another day or more

after the aforementioned period. Stay tuned for updates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.