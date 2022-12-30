Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 1:18PM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

in valleys and 3 to 6 inches at Lost Trail Pass and Williams

Creek Summit.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.