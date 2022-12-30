Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 12:58AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches;
Locally higher amounts of 8 to 12 inches will over southwestern
portions of the Park. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may continue for another day or more
after the aforementioned period. Stay tuned for updates.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.