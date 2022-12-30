Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 12:58AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,

with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches possible near Alpine.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry

conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow may continue for another day or more

after the aforementioned period. Stay tuned for updates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.