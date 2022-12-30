Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 1:40PM MST until January 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6500 feet MSL
and moderate snow above 6500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 6 inches below 6500 feet and 8 to 12
inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Sweetzer Summit, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.