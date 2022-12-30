Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 1:40PM MST until January 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
below 6500 feet MSL and 8 to 12 inches above 6500 feet MSL.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Ashton Hill, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Ashton,
Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

