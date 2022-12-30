Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:45PM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
with locally higher amounts in the southwest part of the park.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick
roads and periods of low visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.