Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:45PM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,
with localized higher totals in the foothills.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick
roads and periods of low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These snow amounts will occur over two
days, with a few periods of enhanced snowfall rates.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.