Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:45PM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,

with localized higher totals in the foothills.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick

roads and periods of low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These snow amounts will occur over two

days, with a few periods of enhanced snowfall rates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.