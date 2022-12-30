Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:45PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln

County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick

roads and periods of low visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.