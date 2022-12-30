Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 2:45PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln
County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick
roads and periods of low visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

