Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 3:29AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL.

Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6000 feet. Total

snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with 3 to 6

inches possible below 6000 feet.

* WHERE…Eastern mountains from Wayan north through Pine Creek

Pass.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.