Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 3:29AM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL.
Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6000 feet. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches above 6000 feet with 2 to
4 inches possible below 6000 feet.
* WHERE…Northeast mountains from Driggs north to Henrys Lake.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.