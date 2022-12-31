Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 1:55PM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12

inches below 6500 feet MSL and 12 to 18 inches above 6500 feet.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.