Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 1:55PM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of

5 to 10 inches below 6500 feet MSL and 8 to 12 inches above 6500

feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Malad Summit, Border Summit, Geneva Summit, Emigration

Summit, Holbrook Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit,

Pine Creek Pass, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,

Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and

Victor.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Breezy winds will

lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.