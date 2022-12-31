Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 1:55PM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of

4 to 8 inches below 6500 feet MSL and 8 to 12 above 6500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not

limited to Conner Summit, City of Rocks NR, Albion, and Almo.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Breezy winds will

lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.