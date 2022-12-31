Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 2:18PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick
roads and periods of low visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.