Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 2:23AM MST until January 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 9 to 21

inches, except 15 to 32 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.