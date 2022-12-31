Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 2:23AM MST until January 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches, except 8 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not

limited to Conner Summit, City of Rocks NR, Albion, and Almo.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.