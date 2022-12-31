Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 2:23AM MST until January 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 14

inches, except 8 to 18 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Gusts to 45 mph on ridges.

* WHERE…Malad Summit, Border Summit, Geneva Summit, Emigration

Summit, Holbrook Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit,

Pine Creek Pass, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,

Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and

Victor.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.