Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 3:40AM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20
inches with isolated amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected this
morning, and then again during the day Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.
The hazardous conditions could impact any commutes in the area.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.