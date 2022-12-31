Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 3:40AM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches with isolated amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected this

morning, and then again during the day Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes.

The hazardous conditions could impact any commutes in the area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please

monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel

into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.