Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 1:55PM MST until January 1 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with
highest totals closest to the mountains. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Breezy winds could
lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.