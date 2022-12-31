Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 1:55PM MST until January 1 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with

highest totals closest to the mountains. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Breezy winds could

lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.