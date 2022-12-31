Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 1:55PM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

below 6500 feet MSL and and 6 to 10 inches above 6500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph especially closer to Utah.

* WHERE…Sweetzer Summit, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Breezy winds will

lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.