Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 2:18PM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches in

the north, and between 6 and 10 inches in the southern part of

the Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick

roads and periods of low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.