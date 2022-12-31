Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 2:23AM MST until January 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches,

except 6 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sweetzer Summit, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.