Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 2:23AM MST until January 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Ashton Hill, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Ashton,
Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.