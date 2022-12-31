Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 3:40AM MST until January 1 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in

the north, and between 6 and 12 inches in the south.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick

roads and periods of low visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.