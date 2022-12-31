Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 3:40AM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
with isolated totals around 12 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Sunday. The heaviest snow will occur today.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick
roads and periods of low visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.