Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 3:40AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
with isolated amounts around 10 inches
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln
County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday. The heaviest snow looks to occur this
morning, then again on Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick
roads and periods of low visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.