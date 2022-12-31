Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 5:04AM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
CCA
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
with isolated totals around 12 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Sunday. The heaviest snow will occur this
morning, and again late tonight and Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick
roads and periods of low visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.